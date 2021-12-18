Shiloh Nat. Military Park hosts Wreaths Across America ceremony

SHILOH, Tenn. —Residents of West Tennessee gathered today to honor fallen heroes.

Wreaths Across America hosted their 29th annual commemoration program at Shiloh National Military Cemetery and other national cemeteries across the nation.

Park officials say this event is important because it honors our fallen soldiers.

1/3

2/3

3/3





“At this national cemetery and over 1100 cemeteries across the nation, the third Saturday in September, we lay wreaths on veterans graves to remember, honor and teach,” said superintendent Shiloh Nat. Military Park, Allen Etheridge.

Etheridge says it is important that these soldiers’ deeds are honored throughout time and the brave men who fought are remembered forever.

“We remember the sacrifice of our veterans. We honor them and we teach the next generation that freedom is not free. It comes at a very high price,” Etheridge said.

He says that anyone can participate and show their support for the fallen veterans.

“You can buy a wreath in general or you can actually sponsor a specific veteran, if you have a relative or friend that is in one of the cemeteries,” Etheridge said.

Most of the participants that come out to donate and assist Wreaths of America are relatives of the fallen soldiers.

One Michigan vet said he’s been coming out to pay respects to his fallen grandfather for six years.

“My grandfather fought here with the 16th of Wisconsin. A bunch of them are buried out there, so I go out and put them out on their graves and one of their captain’s grave,” said veteran, Jim Oates.

To find out more about how you can participate or volunteer, visit the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.