Local church gets members in the holiday spirit

Jessica Davis

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today First Presbyterian Church held their annual bell ringing concert.

 Guests got to enjoy a wide selection of Christmas music played by Kathleen Huneycutt and Cody Blue Miller.

Christmas favorites like Jingle Bells, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Angels We Have Heard on high and more. The two play the Carillon for special events throughout the year.

Everyone getting together, coming together, being able to park and listen from their car or getting their chairs out and listen, just being able to play the music of the season and everyone hearing it and enjoying it,” says Cody Blue Miller.

If you’d like to hear the ringing of the bells, there will be a spring concert in 2022

