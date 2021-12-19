Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, and his opposition seemingly deals a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s signature legislation.

Manchin tells “Fox News Sunday” that he’s always made clear he had reservations about the legislation. Now, after five-and-a half months of discussions and negotiations, Manchin says, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can’t.”

The White House has responded with an unusually confrontational response to a senator whose vote is crucial.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki calls Manchin’s statement “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position” and “a breach of his commitments” to Biden and congressional Democrats.

