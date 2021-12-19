Trenton residents honor local veterans

TRENTON, Tenn. —Trenton residents gathered to honor fallen American soldiers.

Oakland Cemetery teamed up with Wreaths Across America to pay their respects to our fallen veterans.

This is the second year that the cemetery hosted the event and Trenton. City officials says the turn out is much bigger than last year.

When speaking with the Chairman of Oakland Cemetery, she says that 100 more wreaths were donated than last year. And that she hopes the support keeps flooding in.

“This is our second year and we’re honored to do this for our veterans. And having a husband that served 39 years in the military, it is very dear to my heart,” said Betty Poteet, chairman Oakland Cemetery Committee.

They hope even more participants come out next year to show their support.