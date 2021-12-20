Ascend makes donation to tornado victims in Dresden

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — After multiple tornadoes moved across West Tennessee on Dec. 10, the community is coming together to help those in need.

1/3

2/3

3/3





“We’ve been a staple in the community for over 52 years, and it’s our turn to give back. We’ve got trucks, and we’ve got trailers, so how can we help?” said Rachel Lovell, Ascend’s Vice President of People Operations.

Ascend, formerly known as Milan Express, has stationed one trailer at Kroger for the past week to collect donations for West Tennessee residents affected by the tornadoes.

“We’ve had it set up for over a week. We’ve collected donations from anything from supplies they may need, to toys to clothing,” Lovell said.

But Lovell says one week isn’t enough.

“We would love to keep it up there longer, but we’re getting closer to the holiday and they’re getting to a point where they need more supplies. So we want to make sure that they have that,” Lovell said.

Ascend is planning to help as many people as possible throughout the communities.

“We would like to get it to as many communities as possible, but the Dresden community is one we identified throughout disaster relief that really needed more of a support,” Lovell said.

Ascend is dropping the supplies off Monday afternoon in Dresden, where local organizations will sort through the items over the next few days and distribute them throughout the community.

“We’ve paired us with different divisions in Dresden. They’re going to actually sort. We’re taking two trailers up there, one for them to sort through and one full of supplies for them to distribute as needed,” Lovell said.

Ascend says they will continue taking donations if anyone would like to help out.

“If our individuals or anyone in the community wants to continue to donate, feel free to drop off and we will get it to the Dresden community,” Lovell said.

If you would like to drop off donations, you can do so at any of the former Milan Express locations in Jackson.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.