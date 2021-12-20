Ministry to host 9th annual Hub Classic at Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local ministry is getting high school students active on the court after the holidays.

Area Relief Ministries is hosting its annual basketball tournament, the Hub City Classic from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.

The basketball tournament consists of different high school teams from all across West Tennessee.

Teams of boys and girls can participate, but they each have their own bracket.

“This is our 9th annual Hub Classic. It’s at the Oman Arena, and we got basketball times from all over the south. There are going to be high school basketball teams. They are going to be playing championship basketball,” said Micheal Roby, the Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries.

Officials at Area Relief Ministries say this is one of their biggest fundraisers.

The proceeds generated go back into the community through different programs for those in need.

