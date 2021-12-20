Ninth-grader helps gather over 600 coats for local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local ninth-grader is celebrating the most successful year of a community project she helped start in 2018.

Jackson Christian freshman Ava Jerman was in the sixth grade when she noticed a need among fellow students.

“I noticed several students riding the school bus were not wearing coats, so I asked our Bible teacher to help me start a coat drive,” Jerman said.

According to Jerman, she and other students were able to gather between 100 and 300 coats to be donated to Jackson-Madison County Schools during the first year of the drive.

In the fall of 2021, that number grew to more than 600.

“We weren’t able to collect coats last year because of COVID-19, so I think that made more people give this year,” Jerman said.

She says the planning process involves making posters, gathering boxes to hold donations, and spreading the word.

“I also go and talk to elementary school students,” Jerman said. “I try to make it fun for them and tell them it’s a competition to see who can get the most coats.”

This year, Jerman logged 11 hours of community service for the drive and personally donated 23 coats.

“My parents were really proud of me, and I want to thank everyone who participated.”

She plans to continue leading the coat drive throughout the rest of her high school years.

