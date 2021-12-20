Old Country Store hosts candlelight service

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store in Jackson hosted a Christmas Candlelight service at the Village Chapel.

It was to celebrate the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial and the magic of Christmas.

There was a sermon by Pastor Jon Kenney and music provided by Maggie Whitaker Cline.

While Cline performed, there was a candle lighting where the audience held them up in celebration.

Bicentennial Event Coordinator, April Trimmer says it was special to have an intimate service for the community.

“I hope for the community, one that it just shows what we have here to offer at Casey Jones Village and Old Country Store and to know that we are a welcoming place here for others. We’re a faith-based business, and we welcome people from all walks of life and we hope that they will come and join us here,” Trimmer said.

Organizers say they hope to provide more events like this for the community in the future.

