Semi-truck of toys heads for tornado-stricken Samburg

JACKSON, Tenn. — A small idea got a big turnout after Tennessee Realtors brought Christmas to those in need.

1/2

2/2



Tennessee Realtors launched a fundraiser to purchase a semi-truck full of toys to be delivered to the communities impacted by last Saturday’s fatal tornado outbreak.

Twenty local associations and its team members raised more than $40,000.

Monday, the semi-truck full of toys headed to the displaced families of Samburg.

“That’s what this is all about. It’s not about me, it’s about making sure that these kids and these families are covered. And they know that their kids are going to wake up on Christmas morning with that same joy that they would have possibly had or maybe not have had because of their situation,” said Joseph Lewis, the Mayor of Woodland Mills.

Organizers are still accepting donations.

Lewis says he hopes to start the second phase of giving back after Christmas by providing other much needed items to families in the surrounding communities.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.