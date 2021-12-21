United Way to offer virtual training sessions for aspiring partner agencies

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee announced they will offer virtual agency training sessions in January for local nonprofits interested in becoming a United Way partner agency.

“These agency training sessions are a great opportunity for area nonprofits to learn how they can partner with United Way to better serve our community,” United Way of West Tennessee President Matt Marshall said. “We will discuss all the relevant information, such as the application process.”

According to a news release, all agencies who request funding are required to attend one of the sessions. Only those who participate will be able to apply for funding during the 2022-23 grant cycle.

United Way will have four virtual training sessions to choose from:

Monday, January 10: 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, January 13: 9-10 a.m or 2-4 p.m.

To reserve a spot and receive a Zoom link to one of the four sessions, email mmarshall@unitedwaytn.org by Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

An agency representative is required to attend the entire session to receive a United Way application, which can be filled out by any local 501c3 health and human service organization that serves individuals within United Way’s 14-county service area.

In 2020, United Way partnered with 56 agencies, investing more than $1.7 million across 73 different programs in the areas of education, health, and financial stability.

