Cottage Grove damage works to cleanup after Dec. 10 tornado

COTTAGE GROVE, Tenn. — One community is continuing to pick up the pieces after the devastating tornado from Dec. 10.

The tornado left a line of trees broken and homes damaged.

Some residents have started cleaning up debris into piles, and placing tarps on the roofs of their homes until they can be fixed.

Lambkins and Cox Road were two areas hit the hardest by storm.

Power lines have been fixed in those areas, but there is still debris by the roadways.

