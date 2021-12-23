LIFELINE blood drives for January 2022

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for January.

The month’s locations and times include:

Jan. 3

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Food Giant in Brownsville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

South Fulton Baptist Church in South Fulton from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 5

Hardin Medical Center in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Troy from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 7

Save-A-Lot in McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Simmons Bank in Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 8

Tennessee National Guard in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Week 2:

Jan. 10

EW James & Sons in Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 12

Lifecare Center in Bruceton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bells Elementary School in Bells from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 13

Bethel Springs Elementary School in Bethel Springs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year to Save a Life Blood Drive in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 14

Henderson City Hall in Henderson from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Adamsville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s in Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 17

First Baptist Church in Parsons from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southside Church of Christ in Dresden from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 18

Trenton Elementary School in Trenton from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19

TCAT in Ripley from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dogwood Pointe in Milan from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 20

Gleason School in Gleason from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 21

TCAT in Newbern from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West Tennessee Healthcare’s Dyersburg Hospital from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 24

EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens in Lexington from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26

TCAT in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dresden Elementary & Middle School in Dresden from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 27

JMCGH in Jackson, Main Entrance from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 28

TCAT in McKenzie from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FUMC in Newbern from 12 p.m. 6 p.m.

Jan. 31

Walmart in Camden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

East Chester Elementary School in Henderson from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

You can always check their website for additional details.

