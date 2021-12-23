LIFELINE blood drives for January 2022
LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for January.
The month’s locations and times include:
Jan. 3
- Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Food Giant in Brownsville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 4
- South Fulton Baptist Church in South Fulton from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 5
- Hardin Medical Center in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- First Baptist Church in Troy from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 6
- FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 7
- Save-A-Lot in McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Simmons Bank in Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 8
- Tennessee National Guard in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Week 2:
Jan. 10
- EW James & Sons in Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 12
- Lifecare Center in Bruceton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bells Elementary School in Bells from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 13
- Bethel Springs Elementary School in Bethel Springs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year to Save a Life Blood Drive in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 14
- Henderson City Hall in Henderson from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- First Baptist Church in Adamsville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe’s in Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 17
- First Baptist Church in Parsons from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southside Church of Christ in Dresden from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 18
- Trenton Elementary School in Trenton from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
- TCAT in Ripley from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dogwood Pointe in Milan from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 20
- Gleason School in Gleason from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
- TCAT in Newbern from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- West Tennessee Healthcare’s Dyersburg Hospital from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 24
- EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreens in Lexington from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 26
- TCAT in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dresden Elementary & Middle School in Dresden from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 27
- JMCGH in Jackson, Main Entrance from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 28
- TCAT in McKenzie from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- FUMC in Newbern from 12 p.m. 6 p.m.
Jan. 31
- Walmart in Camden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- East Chester Elementary School in Henderson from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.
You can always check their website for additional details.
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.