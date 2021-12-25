Local Church brings in holiday with prayer

JACKSON, Tenn. — SoulQuest church held their annual Christmas Eve service for visitors, members, to bring in the Christmas holiday.

“We just have a full blown worship experience and we want people to know about Jesus, just like we preached today,” says SoulQuest Pastor, Ronnie Coleman.

SoulQuest pastor, Ronnie Coleman says this service is held to remind people the reason for the season.

“That’s what this season is all about for us. It’s not just Christmas. It’s Christmas and it’s Easter and its everything, because it all encompasses into one message,” Coleman says.

Visitors got to enjoy several musical numbers and a message about the birth of Christ.

“Jesus came to us and lived that sinless life and grew up and died on the cross for our sins so, we want to deliver that message as often as we possibly can,” says Coleman.

Although you may have already unwrapped those gifts, Coleman says the word is one of the best gifts that you can receive.

“People are just looking for hope. You know, we live in a world that’s very, it’s tough right now and so, the message of Christmas is all about hope so, that’s what we’re trying to deliver,” says Coleman.