Kwanzaa celebrations take off as new year closes in

JACKSON, Tenn. — While many are finishing off their Christmas celebrations, another holiday is being celebrated until the new year.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday started in 1966 by Africana Studies Professor Dr. Maulana Karenga, celebrating family, community and culture in the Black community.

“We started this organization for the purpose of putting on the African Street Festival, and from the African Street Festival came Kwanzaa, Juneteenth, Black History, and so forth on things that we do in the community,” said James Theus, a founding member of the Society for African American Cultural Awareness.

In 1989, the Jackson Chapter of the Society of African Culture and Arts started celebrating Kwanzaa every year with the community.

“It is a celebration of community and everybody. One of the principles Umoja, unity, we all get together,” said Wendy Trice Martin, President of the Society for African-American Cultural Awareness. “We have entertainment, we go over the symbols of Kwanzaa, why we celebrate Kwanzaa, and celebrate our community.”

There are seven days of Kwanzaa, each represented by a black, green or red candle. One candle is lit every day from Dec. 26 until New Year’s Day.

“The first day is Umoja, which means unity. The second day is Kujichagulia, self-determination; Ujima, collective work and responsibility. Ujama is the fourth day, which is cooperative economics. Nia is the fifth meaning purpose. The sixth day is Kumba creativity, and our last day of Kwanzaa, January 1, is Imani: faith,” Martin said.

Kwanzaa participants celebrate the days with music, entertainment, art, dance and anything else that embodies the African American community.

“It’s a sense of purpose that our community, that we gather, and that we make sure we go through the Nguzo Saba not only during the seven days, but through our everyday. They are principles that we can live out each day,” Martin said.

And although the past two Kwanzaas have been celebrated during a global pandemic, SAACA is making sure to keep the tradition alive.

“COVID has tried to stop us, but there is nothing, absolutely not one thing that’s going to stop us celebrating who, what we are, and how we show the world unity,” said Jennifer Brou, a member of the Society for African American Cultural Awareness.

The Society for African American Cultural Awareness is celebrating Kwanzaa virtually this year.

To celebrate with the group, follow their Facebook page.

