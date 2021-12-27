Seen on 7: Most discounted new cars on the market

Most cars are available with discounts throughout the year.

Holiday sales and marketing can attract and motivate shoppers, but the reality is that prices tend to be fairly consistent from month to month.

That is until now.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, new-car prices have become a roller coaster, affected by unique supply and demand forces.

Transaction prices remain elevated for most models, and the amount you can save varies greatly by model.

It may seem surprising, but there are many vehicles that are selling for close to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Supply and demand still rule the day.

To see the list of discounted car models, click here.