Brother of man found dead in Humboldt home expresses concerns

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Monday, the Humboldt Police Department confirmed the death of two people that were found in a home on Christmas Eve.

1/2 Two bodies found in Humboldt home on Dec. 24.

2/2 John Yarbrough Jr.



Tuesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to the brother of 44-year-old Billy Dale Yarbrough, who was one of the people found dead at the home.

His brother reached out with concerns of how the investigation is being handled.

John Yarbrough Jr. says it wasn’t until watching the news that he learned his brother died, along with another person in the home.

He says the Humboldt Police Department isn’t giving any information about the situation and has not allowed him to help identify the woman involved. He believes she may be someone he knows.

He says his brother’s body was not identified by his family before being sent for an autopsy, but by a picture the police department had.

“Our family needs closure. We don’t know anything. I don’t know if it’s foul play involved. I don’t know what’s going on, and I want to know. The family wants to know, and I’m sure this other family wants to know the same. And if there is anyway we can help, they need to let us know,” Yarbrough Jr. said.

Yarbrough Jr. says all his family wants to do is bury their family member as soon as possible, but are not allowed to do so until an autopsy is conducted.

He says the autopsy is delayed since the facility will be closed until Jan. 3.

