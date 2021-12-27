Humboldt police confirm 2 bodies taken from home on Christmas Eve

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department has confirmed two bodies were taken from a home on Christmas Eve.

The department says its officers were sent to a house on North 18th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of two dead bodies.

Humboldt police say they found a man, Billy Dale Yarbrough, 44, of Humboldt, and a woman dead in the home.

Police say the identity of the woman is not known at this time.

Both bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

