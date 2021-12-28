Local law enforcement to offer free New Year’s Eve rides

Three local law enforcement agencies have announced via Facebook they will offer free rides to inebriated residents on New Year’s Eve.

If you have too much to drink while out celebrating the holiday, residents of the following areas are encouraged to call for a safe ride home:

Henderson County The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will be offering rides from 6 a.m. December 31 to 6 a.m. January 1. Call (731) 968-2407. You must live within Henderson County, however arrangements may be made for others.

Gibson County The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department says to call (731) 692-3714 for a ride if you feel like you’ve had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve. They say this is a service they’ve offered for the past seven years.

Milan Additionally, the Milan Police Department says you can receive a safe, no-questions-asked ride home that evening by calling (731) 686-3309. The ride is available to those within or near the city limits.



And one thing each department agrees on: no matter what, if you drink, don’t drive.

If you know of any other law enforcement agencies in West Tennessee offering ride services on New Year’s Eve, please email us at web@wbbjtv.com or call (731) 424-4515.

