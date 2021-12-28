THP encourages safe driving during New Year’s Eve celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Starting at 6 p.m., Dec. 31, troopers are going to be out working,” said Lt. Bill Miller, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “They’re going to be looking out for those drivers who are impaired, those drivers who are looking to drive recklessly and unsafe, and they’re going to be trying to find those drivers that are placing innocent people at risk of injury or death.”

THP will also be on the lookout for other violations.

“We’re going to be looking for seat belt violations. We will be holding sobriety checkpoints, as well as driver’s license checkpoints. And that’s going to all around through the weekend and will end Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. that night,” Miller said.

This is because they know a lot of people will be consuming alcohol.

“Alcohol is very prevalent New Year’s Eve. So with that being said, we do understand and know that there will be people making bad choices to drink and drive, and we’re trying to make sure the message is out there now that you need to plan ahead,” Miller said.

These safety measures will happen all across the state to try to keep the roads and highways safer.

“Last year we had arrested over 104 people for impaired driving, and that was just on alcohol alone,” Miller said.

THP wants people to think twice before putting their lives, and anyone else’s, in danger.

“We don’t want to have to pull anyone over. That’s the message we’re really trying to drive home is for you to do the right thing and designate a sober driver, and drive within the rules of the road and within the law,” Miller said.

If you find yourself needing a ride after drinking too much, some local law enforcement are offering free rides:

Milan Police Department — (731) 686-3309

Gibson County Sheriff’s Department — (731) 692-3714

Henderson County Sheriff’s Department — (731) 968-2407

