Sorority shares the spirit of giving with various local organizations

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local sorority is in the spirit of giving.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated hosted an evening of giving Wednesday night.

The event was held at Macedonia Baptist Church’s Family Life Center.

AKA donated proceeds from a calendar fundraiser to 12 local organizations.

They included Keep My Hood Good, Area Relief Ministries, the Boys and Girls Club, SWAG, Lane College and more each receiving a big donation.