Library preps community for 2022 with vision board

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is helping some stay focused for the new year.

“It’s something that you can do that is constructive and kind of productive in a way that doesn’t require you to have a lot a skill to do so,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Librarian for the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The library wants to help the community prepare for the new year with a vision board.

“Just really consider all the different aspects in life and think about what you really want, what things will help you kind of have a better year in 2022,” Plunk said.

Plunk says this a great way to stay focused on your goals for the new year.

“It’s great to have a vision board to just kind of get an idea of where you want to go for 2022. Being able to sit down and take an hour or so to think about what you want for the upcoming year is a great way to spend the last few days of this year,” Plunk said.

Attendees used pictures from magazines and text for their own vision boards, but library leaders say the sky is the limit on what you can use for your own vision board.

“You could use books, magazines, old photos. Really there’s no limit. It’s kind of just your imagination,” Plunk said.

Plus each vision board is unique.

“My vision board is all over the place. There’s really no rhyme or reason for anything, some of the things I’m into and some of the things I want to do,” said Mark Santos, who was crafting his 2022 vision board.

“I collage at home for a hobby, but this was the first time I’ve done a vision board. I enjoyed it. It was very relaxing. It kind of helped me to focus on who I am and my goals, my aspirations for the new year,” said Lorri Skelton, who was also crafting a vision board.

These attendees had different goals in mind.

“I’m working on my chef game. I spend a lot of time with my dog. As you can see I put a little puppy in the middle of my vision board,” Santos said.

“Furthering some of the hobbies and interests that I already have. I’m an amateur photographer, I like to kayak, hike, those types of things,” Skelton said.

This event was only held on Thursday.

