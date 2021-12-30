New Year’s Eve events in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether it’s bringing in the new year with dinner or a party, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Jessica Davis shared how local events are welcoming in 2022.

“We’re doing special dinners inside the Twist Restaurant at the DoubleTree here in Jackson. We’re having pan served sea bass, filet Oscar and game Cornish hens with champagne with your dessert,” said Michael Tessaro, Food and Beverage Director for DoubleTree.

Although last year’s event was cancelled, staff are making sure to give their guests an appetizing night to remember.

“We’re going to do our best. We’re going to have a celebration up here. No big balloon drop or anything like that this year, but hopefully next year we’ll be back on schedule for our big New Year’s Eve celebration,” Tessaro said.

If you’re looking for something the entire family can enjoy, RITZ Magic Wheels is making sure you safely skate your way into the new year.

“So it is our annual balloon drop. We have two different balloon drops going on for the smaller kids, and one for the older kids. Within those nets of balloons, we have hundreds, hundreds of dollars worth of prizes,” said Ben Hunt, Manager of RITZ Magic Wheels.

There are two balloon drops for the night.

Hunt says kids under 11-years-old can skate from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a balloon drop at 6 p.m.

Those 12 and older can skate from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with a balloon drop at midnight.

“The chance that we get to do this every year is always a great time. Having this opportunity for the parents to bring your kids, and just for the kids to have a good time and not have to worry about where to go what to do. Just come here and have fun,” Hunt said.

Pickwick Landing is also offering dinner, and more. Its restaurant will be offering dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and brunch on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can call Pickwick Landing for more info at 1-800-250-8615.

Habitat for Humanity is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Celebration and Auction. It will be held at Hub City Brewing, and will mark 2022 with a champagne toast.

Elks Lodge is also celebrating! You can learn more on their Facebook page.

