Vehicle pursuit begins in Madison Co., ends in Carroll Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a multi-county pursuit has come to an end.

THP says a pursuit began at the Haywood-Madison County line on Interstate 40 around 5 p.m.

THP says the ground pursuit was cut short, with an air unit coming in to track the vehicle before it was later stopped in Carroll County around 5:50 p.m.

The vehicle was tracked across Madison, Gibson and Carroll counties.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.