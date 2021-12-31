JPD vehicle involved in multi-car crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson police car involved in a crash on Friday.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received pictures with a Jackson police car being towed on North Highland near Vann Drive and the interstate.

At least two other cars were involved in the crash, with one off to the side for law enforcement to investigate.

One of the cars involved had their air bags deployed.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Jackson Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, but have not received any additional information regarding what happened.

