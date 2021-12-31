Residents and travelers alike prep for 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s almost the new year, and a lot of drivers are out for the holidays.

A few shared their plans for 2022 with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Jeremy Jackson.

“Spending it with my family,” said Daphim March, who lives in Jackson.

“Going duck hunting with my father-in-law,” said Chad Manning, a traveler.

“We’re going to go over and look at a couch in Memphis,” said Jay Frey, a traveler.

“I’m just trying to cherish every moment that I have with my family,” said Torrance Bell, a traveler.

“Just hanging out with family, and I’m guessing maybe keeping it a little on the quieter side,” said the Smith family.

And while a lot of people are prepping for the new year, others are thinking about their goals for 2022.

Locals, as well as travelers, talked about their new year’s resolutions.

“Quit smoking,” said Derek Notz, a traveler.

“Just increasing my business. So just making sure that my business is profitable,” March said.

“Get myself back in shape, and most importantly take care of my six-week-old daughter. She was a preemie, so keep her healthy, safe, and growing,” Manning said.

“Stay healthy. Have a great next year by staying healthy,” Frey said.

“To just keep studying, and make sure I’m on time for classes, and to still excel and do what I need to do to get done what I need to get done,” Bell said.

“I want to be really mindful of my health for this little guy right here. I want to be around for a long time for him,” the Smith family said.

If your traveling this weekend, law enforcement officers are encouraging you to drive safely and have a happy holiday.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.