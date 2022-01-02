Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

(AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say icing on a cable caused two tram cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque, stranding 21 people overnight.

A Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman said 20 people in one car were rescued early Saturday afternoon and that the one person in a second car was rescued several hours later.

The spokesperson said the people were all employees of the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway or a mountaintop restaurant.

Rescuers used ropes to lower the employees from the cars to ground and then they were ferried off the mountain by helicopter. No injuries were reported.

