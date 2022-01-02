Jan. 6 committee prepares to go public as findings mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is planning televised hearings and a series of reports in the coming months to present its findings and bring its private interviews out into the open.

The committee hopes not only to show the severity of the riot but to push back on the former president’s false claims of election fraud and examine how he tried to pressure states and Congress to overturn President Joe Biden’s legitimate win.

The panel is trying to combat a growing effort from Donald Trump and many of his GOP allies to downplay the attack by his supporters.

