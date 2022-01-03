Law enforcement investigating Sunday morning crash

TRENTON, Tenn. — Officers with the Trenton Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a car crash that occurred Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly ignored the stop of a Trenton police officer after being signaled to pull over.

The wreck happened on Gibson Highway out of Trenton and Elmer Miller Road.

The vehicle was totaled and the driver was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition.

“The officer did initiate his lights and siren to get the vehicle to stop and pullover. According to the officer in the report, the vehicle did slow momentarily and then accelerated away from him eastbound through town,” said Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson.

