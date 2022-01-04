‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ auditions to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lights Up! Theatre Company is starting off 2022 with new shows and opportunities for aspiring young actors.

The local student-led program is opening auditions for their March production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the plot follows a young boy as he wins the chance to tour the factory of a famous candymaker.

The auditions will be held at 4 p.m. on January 18 and January 20 at Community Montessori School, located at 716 Westwood Avenue in Jackson.

Ages 8 to 18 are encouraged to audition, with the production dates scheduled for March 4 & 5.

To view the audition form, click here.

