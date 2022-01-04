JMCSS seeks return of Education Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is looking to bring back their Education Foundation.

The Education Foundation Committee met Tuesday afternoon to see what steps need to be taken to form the foundation’s board members once again.

The county, city and school will need to appoint three members that will be board leaders for a maximum of three years, and will be in charge of making funds available for the foundation.

“What we want to do is to get the board back functional so they can actually start transacting business,” said JMCSS Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

Johnson says they hope to have the school’s board members selected before the school board meeting next Thursday.

