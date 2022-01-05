Sleet Turning Over to Snow Across West Tennessee on Thursday

Wednesday Night Forecast Update for January 5th:

Clouds will increase tonight and freezing rain and sleet will fall around sunrise. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will be coming up from the south and colliding with some snow bands from the west on Thursday to create a winter mess across West Tennessee. The highest snow amounts will be north of I-40 while the best chance for ice will be south of I-40. Behind the systems, frigid air will be moving in with a wind chill close to zero at times Friday morning. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase Wednesday night and some mixed precipitation (ice/freezing rain/sleet) with transition over to snow showers around sunrise on Thursday. Wednesday night lows are forecast to drop down into the mid to upper 20s. The winds will come out of the northwest and be light.

THURSDAY:

Another round of snow showers moving through West Tennessee during the first half of the day on Thursday. Some wintry mix is expected early in the morning before turning over to snow. The snow showers will move out into the late afternoon and evening hours and we could see another inch or two of snow in Jackson on top of some ice. The highest amounts of snow will be north of I-40 and the best chance for ice will be south of I-40. Some location near Kentucky could end up with 3″ of snow. Some areas south of Madison county might not see any snow accumulations.

Highs on Thursday will only make it into the low 30s but that depends on the timing of the arrival of the next storm system. The winds will be breezy at times out of the north behind that front and that will make for a cold afternoon and evening. Regardless on how much snow we see, it is going to be cold again Thursday night with lows falling back into the teens again. Wind chills could approach the single digits by Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out cold with morning lows in the mid teens and as the day goes on, highs will only reach the low 30s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected and the winds will be light out of the northeast. Friday night the winds will start to shift out of the north to the south and that will keep overnight lows out of the teens and back into the low 20s.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are hinting at a decent warm up coming the upcoming weekend. They are also hinting at chances for showers on Saturday and some storms to return on Sunday. As of now, severe weather is not expected as highs are only forecast to reach the 50s this weekend. We will be keeping an eye on the weekend forecast though as the week progresses. Expect plenty of clouds and Sunday morning lows will be in the upper 40s. Cold weather is expected to move back in Sunday night into Monday morning with lows falling back into the 20s. Next week will start out cool and dry but warm up as the week goes on.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see our next round of winter precipitation and forecast models are hinting another shot of snow around the corner. There could be a more chances for severe weather though as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

