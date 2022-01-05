What’s Poppin brings gourmet popcorn to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — What’s Poppin?

That is the name of a new popcorn shop in the Hub City.

It was started by owners Harvey and Deborah Hobson, who are originally from Chicago. They say they came to Jackson to retire.

The Hobsons say their shop is unique because they offer 31 different popcorn flavors that you can’t get anywhere else nearby.

Some flavors include, Cheddar Caramel, Lemon Pound Cake, Cajun, Watermelon, Sour Cream & Chives, and so many more.

The Hobsons say they’re glad to bring their successful business in Chicago to now a whole new atmosphere.

“I’m glad because this is something they don’t have to shop in Chicago for, or anywhere else. They can get the popcorn right here, so it’s exciting. We meet new people. We get a chance to see people. We like to talk, so we get a chance to talk to all the customers. They run from us now,” Deborah Hobson said.

If you’d like to get a taste, you can visit What’s Poppin at 340 Parkstone Place in Jackson, located inside the Horizon gas station.

You can visit their website or call them at (731) 240-1622 for more information.

