West Tennessean among winners in Powerball lottery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of the Lucky Powerball!

A news release from the Tennessee Lottery says the winning tickets were bought at the 45 Package Store in Trenton, and at the Dixie Lee Shell in Lenior City in Loudon County.

The release says the winners matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The next drawing will be Saturday, and the estimated Powerball jackpot is $20 million.

