Real estate course returning to Jackson State Community College

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is announcing the return of a real estate course to their campus.

According to a news release, an affiliate broker class will be held on the JSCC campus by The Blues City Real Estate School.

The course will run from February 14 to April 21, and classes will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday each week.

Once completing the 90 hours of instruction, participants can then take the Tennessee Affiliate Broker Exam. Once passed, you will become a licensed affiliate broker who may work with a licensed broker, the release states.

Requirements for obtaining an affiliate broker’s license include:

18 Years of Age

High School Graduate

Electronic Fingerprinting

Errors and Omissions Insurance Policy

Payment of License Fees

Eligibility Verification

Required Pre-License Education

The release states that Blues City Real Estate School has been in the real estate business for many years and their interactive method of teaching “brings the material to life.”

