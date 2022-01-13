“Freaky Friday: The Musical” opens this weekend at ‘The Ned’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Get ready for the musical version… of a movie classic.

Students from Jackson Christian will be performing “Freaky Friday” this weekend at ‘The Ned’ in downtown Jackson.

“Freaky Friday” is about a mom and a daughter struggling with their relationship, and they magically swap bodies!

Officials say this weekend, there are 4 shows open to the public and next weekend, there are 3 shows open to the public.

Leaders with the production say it feels fantastic to perform again.

“It feels really, really good to be able to perform it for people and get to see all the hard work that the students have been doing,” said Erin Eller, director of “Freaky Friday: The Musical.”

If you want tickets, you can go to the Jackson Christian website.