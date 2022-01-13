Mostly Sunny And Fair

Weather Update: Thursday, January 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a fair note. Temps will climb this morning through the upper 40s and into the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. It will be a little slower to start thanks to NW flow aloft and lowering heights. Other than a few passing clouds expect a similar day as Wednesday. Clouds are expected to increase in earnest as the main system or the northern portions of the system take shape spreading a large shield of clouds downstream late Thursday and definitely into Friday. This will hold temps back into the upper 40s.



