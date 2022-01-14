Increasing Clouds Today And Cool

Weather Update: Friday, January 14 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s this morning. The main storm system set to arrive this weekend is developing in two parts. The upper level system which was the vigerous stacked low pressure system that moved on shore yesterday, it will travel along and west of the Mississippi River through Saturday. It will meet with a surface low that is now developing in SE Colorado before phasing with it and becoming the significant winter storm for the weekend. Before that happens though it will provide ample cloud cover through Friday. It will likely hold temps back into the upper 40s perhaps a couple areas in the low 50s.

