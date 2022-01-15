Woman killed in apparent subway shove at Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was apparently pushed to her death in front of a subway train at New York’s Times Square station.

Police have some they describe as a person of interest in custody in connection to the woman’s death Saturday morning.

They say she was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven’t been released.

