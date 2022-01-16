Study: Stronger Evidence Linking Virus to Multiple Sclerosis

UNDATED (AP) – A new study offers stronger evidence that one of the world’s most common viruses may set some people on the path to developing multiple sclerosis.

The Epstein-Barr virus has long been a suspect. Harvard researchers tracked blood testing of 10 million U.S. military recruits over 20 years and concluded Epstein-Barr – and no other virus – increased the risk of later MS.

It’s not the only factor because just about everybody gets Epstein-Barr but only a small fraction develop MS. But the finding may help spur vaccine development.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.

