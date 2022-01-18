Local NAACP hosts virtual conference in honor of MLK

BROWNSVILLE, Tennessee. — A virtual conference was held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the NAACP held their second session of the Virtual Advocacy Series Tuesday night.

Attendees addressed learning loss in education, higher education, redistributing of districts following the recent census, and voting rights.

One attendee said the issues faced today are the same King saw during the Civil Rights Movement.

