Choice for new West Tennessee airline narrows

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport is saying goodbye to Boutique Air after less than one year of service.

Members of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority gathered on Wednesday to decide the future of air service in and out of the airport.

Out of the six airlines that were discussed to replace Boutique Air, airport leaders said the field has been narrowed.

“We’ve narrowed it down to two airlines: Air Choice One from St.Louis, who’s been here before, and Southern Airways Express, which is basically Memphis, Tennessee,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority.

The two airlines will be interviewed next week and the decision will be made then.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.