CYBERSPACE (AP) – Mickey P’s? The Cauliflower-Burglar? Not quite, but McDonald’s is expanding sales of its McPlant.

The fast-food chain will sell its meatless burger at 600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas, starting Feb. 14.

The meatless menu item was launched last November at eight stores in three states.

The company says data from stores will help it see how doing plant-based products will affect its kitchen ops.