Coast Guard: 1 body recovered, 38 still missing off Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard has recovered one body and is keeping up the search for 38 other people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull off the Florida coast.

Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of New Jersey.

The Coast Guard says the group of 40 left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas Saturday evening in what they suspect was a human smuggling operation.

The survivor told them none wore life jackets as they capsized in severe weather.

