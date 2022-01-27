Holocaust novel ‘Maus’ banned in Tennessee school district

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman.

That’s according to minutes from the McMinn County School Board meeting on Jan. 10.

Board members voted to remove “Maus,” a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman.

The book was part of the district’s eighth-grade English language arts curriculum.

The board emphasized that they did not object to teaching about the Holocaust but were concerned the work wasn’t age-appropriate.

Although they discussed redacting parts of it, that led to copyright concerns and board members ultimately decided to look for an alternative book on the subject.

