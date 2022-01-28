20th Annual ‘Crystal Ball’ coming to Jackson this Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get out to eat, dance and socialize this Saturday at the 20th Annual Jackson Symphony League Crystal Ball.

The annual fundraiser is located at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and all proceeds benefit the Jackson Symphony.

“They do so much for our community,” said co-chairman Carolyn Vaughan. “All these proceeds go to benefit those programs to bring and keep the arts alive in Jackson, Tennessee. We’re so blessed to have our Jackson Symphony, and the Jackson Symphony League is pleased to raise this money to further the efforts of their programs.”

The event starts at 6 that evening and runs until 11:30 p.m.

“It is a night of entertainment like you’ve never seen,” Vaughan said. “We have The Downtown Band coming back by popular demand. They’ve opened for acts like Elton John, Robin Thicke, Seal, just to name a few, but they are an exciting, fun, 10-pace dance band.”

There will also be a silent and live auction, plus a gourmet dinner catered by the Old Country Store.

“Every year it just gets better and better. We just, we have lots of surprises in store for the audience for our live auction. We’ve got some great items this year we’ve never had before. So that’s always an exciting time.”

Tickets are $100 dollars each, a table is $800 dollars, and a corporate sponsor table is $1,200.

“Just come dress up. Be ready for a fun evening. Lots of surprises, a great band, great food and and great friends,” said Vaughan. “I mean a lot of people come just to have a social night out in Jackson, and I think everybody’s ready to get out and have a good time.”

A limited number of tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

