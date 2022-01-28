Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of potential jurors who gathered at a Louisville courthouse on Friday will learn whether they could be chosen for the only criminal trial over the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison isn’t charged in Taylor’s shooting death.

Instead, he’s standing trial on three lower-level felony charges for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into her neighbor’s apartments.

Some of the protesters who took to the streets after the deadly raid in March 2020 say Hankison’s trial might offer a small measure of justice for Taylor.

But they remain disappointed that other officers were never charged in her death.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more news across the U.S., click here.