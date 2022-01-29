Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – Two nurses on New York’s Long Island have been accused of forging fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Julie DeVuono, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are charged with felony forgery.

They were arraigned in court Friday. Urraro’s lawyer is urging people not to rush to judgment and says he looks forward to showing “defects” in the investigation.

A message was left for DeVuono’s attorney. Prosecutors say the nurses charged $220 for fake adult vaccination cards.

