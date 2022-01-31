Students invited to submit art for Earth Day themed gallery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Artwork made by Jackson and Madison County students is coming to Jackson City Hall.

The City of Jackson and Jackson Arts Council are working together for the Mayor’s Collection of Masterpieces.

Their goal is to display the artwork of students from kindergarten to eighth grade on the third floor of city hall.

The theme for this collection is Earth Day, city leaders say.

“The Jackson Arts Council is such an asset to our community,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “We’re thrilled for this opportunity to partner with them to showcase students’ Earth Day artwork here at city hall.”

Art must be submitted by April 4, and can be sent to Jackson City Hall’s lobby during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It can be in 2-D and 3-D!

