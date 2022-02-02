TBI: 22 arrested in in Operation Big Red Ice 2.0

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Law officials are cracking down on drug trafficking in West Tennessee.

Working with other agencies, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched Operation Big Red Ice 2.0 in April of 2021 after the conclusion of the Joint Operation Big Red Ice 1.0, which successfully removed 15 drug dealers from the streets.

The TBI says Big Red Ice 2.0 was even more successful in the fight against illegal drugs.

“The Grand Jury here in Henderson County met here recently and turned 33 indictments that involved the sale of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine,” said Jody Pickens, District Attorney for the 42nd District.

As of 1 p.m. ON Wednesday, the TBI says 22 people were arrested as a result of the indictments.

Lacy Baldwin, Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Donald Ballard, Cedar Grove – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Ronald Ballard, Cedar Grove – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Simple Possession Schedule VI (marijuana), one count Simple Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Chelsie Bazzell, McKenzie – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Christopher Brunt, Lexington – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Keisha Cannon, Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Elvis Dickson, Michie – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Dustin Garner, Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Sarah Kelly-Justice, Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Christopher McPeake, Huron – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Brandon Nance, Scotts Hill – One count Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Cheryl Parker, Huron – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

Jamie Parker, Yuma – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Jeffery Parker, Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Timothy Parker, Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Possession with Intent (methamphetamine), 9 counts Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, 9 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Curtis Renfroe, Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Possession of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jeffery Tulley, Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Two counts Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Brooksey Wadley, Huntingdon – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Heather Wallace, Huron – Four counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

David Webb Sr., Huron – Two counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

J. Bart Wilson Sr., Huron – Two counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Kimberly Wood, Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Law enforcement officials say drug trafficking is usually linked to other crimes such as homicide, domestic violence, and aggravated assault.

“These are not nonviolent individuals. I want to make sure that that is critically understood that these are not nonviolent individuals. These are people who are causing this huge increase that we have seen in violent crime,” said TBI Director David B. Rausch.

Rausch said it’s up to the community, along with local law enforcement, to help clean up the streets of West Tennessee.

“If you see something, say something. If you see an inordinate amount of traffic at your neighbor’s house, it may be nothing. Maybe it’s a birthday, but it could be something else. Let law enforcement help. That’s part of the collaborative effort we need, in other words to deal with these issues,” Rausch said.

Henderson County Sheriff Bryan Duke has a warning for anyone out there that’s selling or using illegal drugs.

He says it may not be today or tomorrow, but justice will find you eventually.

“Those of you that see or hear this, take note. The next knock on your door, I can promise you will be law enforcement,” Duke said.

At Aspell Recovery Center, many victims come to seek that first step in treatment.

Aspell officials say the horrors of addiction doesn’t just affect the individual, but the family and community as well.

“Children need a little extra help in coping with why mommy was like that, why daddy was gone, or if it’s their children, why my son would say those things to me or why he would do these things,” said Lindsey Crowder, Director of Women’s Program at Aspell.

Crowder says she wants anyone suffering and looking for help to know there is always a way out.

“There’s help for it. I think if people should know anything, it’s that it’s difficult to reach out and ask for help, but help is out there. No matter what it is that you’re using or how far down in the pit you’ve gone, as long as you’re breathing, there’s still hope,” Crowder said.

