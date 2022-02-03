Anchor Tom Britt prepares for final newscast on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our very own WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt is signing off for the last time.

Tom says he never planned to get into the media business, but now after nearly 50 years in the industry, he has become a household name across West Tennessee.

“Growing up the end of Cotton Road to come to this business and have a nice long career and go everywhere and see, meet famous people and talk to famous people and doing that midday show. You know, I’ve interviewed everybody from Olympic champions to Kenny Loggins was here one time. I’ve been very blessed,” Tom said.

Over the years Tom has shared many laughs at the station, whether he is wearing heels in the studio or doing hair in the hallway.

One of his favorite things to do is gather and eat with the whole crew after a chef would visit on the midday shows.

“We would have those post-mortem meetings, and that would be the only time that everybody that worked the show would come out into the studio because there would be a table full of food from the chef who came by from fair,” Tom said.

While Tom’s time at WBBJ-TV is coming to a close, he is excited for his next journey.

“There’s been some emotions this week. I’ll be honest, I really went through that, you know, just kind of playing back there in the mind. You know, preparing for it saying, ‘Well, you know, two more days.’ Once again, that’s part of it. I think everybody that leaves a long-time employment anywhere, that kind of plays in the back of their mind. You know, it’s time for a new chapter,” Tom said.

Tom’s last newscast will be on Good Morning West Tennessee on Friday morning.

